Talladega leaders meet with Opportunity Alabama

A wide swath of Talladega City leaders met with representatives of Opportunity Alabama earlier this week, starting at First Bank of Alabama and ending with a walking tour of the city’s historic downtown, according to a news release from the city.
The news release said the meeting included Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, First Bank President Chad Jones, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind President Dr. Johns Mascia, incoming Talladega College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, City Councilman Joe Power, Hall of Heroes Curator Jimmy WIlliams, Talladega College Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Kristie Kenney, entrepreneur Kevin Smith and landscape architect and Talladega native Michael O’Brien Jr., among others. OPAL founder and CEO Alex Flschsbart and Main Street Alabama Field Services Specialist Tanya Maloney discussed a range of ideas with the local leaders.
OPAL describes itself as a "nonprofit initiative dedicated to connecting investors with investable assets in Alabama’s Opportunity Zones."
After the meeting and walking tour, Hill said, “Opportunity Alabama can help transform Talladega by connecting us with investors who have the funds to renovate abandoned buildings in our community. This organization has helped communities similar to ours, so I am extremely optimistic about the impact it can have in our city.”
Many of the participants in the OPAL meeting have also been involved in the preparation for the Main Street Alabama application process for the last year or so.
“Main Street Alabama helps member communities leverage local assets to revitalize their districts,” Hill said. “Becoming a Main Street Alabama Designated Community would give Talladega access to Main Street’s expertise in organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.”