Talladega leaders come together for Main Street Alabama Training

The full spectrum of government, business and community leaders in Talladega came out to City Hall Monday for an afternoon of training and planning following the city’s acceptance into the Main Street Alabama program.
Although a wide range of topics came up during the hours of discussion, the biggest news came from First Bank of Alabama during a media conference at the end of the event. Bank president Chad Jones announced that the bank had created a $5 million fund for facade grants, business start-ups and investments. The funds will be available at a fixed interest rate for five years.
“People ask what this program (Main Street Alabama) does," Jones said. "I say we now have a plan, a plan that’s defined, and we can work together toward. A plan that is set forth in ways that we know already work. … We follow the process, and communities, churches, businesses, government, surrounding cities and counties all stand to benefit.”
Jones gave credit for the next step in the city’s rejuvenation and growth to City Manager Seddrick Hill.
“I’ve heard of opportunities like this out there for the last 15 years,” he said. “Seddrick made it happen. Now we need to go out and get it as a community.”
Hill also read statements congratulating the city and supporting the program from Congressman Mike Rogers and state Rep. Barbara Boyd.
City Public Information Officer Mary Sood added that “when I was first hired, I was told that getting into the Main Street program was a top priority. I wasn’t so sure, but as the application process went on, the city started cleaning up and beautifying and passing all the ordinances and resolutions they needed to, and I became cautiously optimistic. This was the manager’s vision, made possible through the council and the community’s support.”
Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator Mary Wirth characterized Monday’s meeting as “an organizational kick-off. We need to discuss which model, what tax status, selecting a board of directors, setting up bylaws, things like that. This is just laying the foundation for a successful program.”
The next meeting will be a community forum, tentatively scheduled for July 9, followed by a celebration held in conjunction with Second Saturday.
In addition to Jones, Sood, Hill, Wirth and council members Joe Power and Betty Spratlin and, Mayor Timothy Ragland, the meeting was also attended by Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Masica, business owner Kevin Smith, Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves, business owner Marth Jordan, Hall of Heroes Curator Jimmy Williams, Industrial Development Board Chairman Jim Whitson, business owners April Clark and John Allen of Allen Architectural Metals, Bruce Hancock of the Civilian Marksman Program, Rev. Hugh Morris of the NAACP and Timber Ridge and Purefoy Hotel owner James Nash, among a handful of others.