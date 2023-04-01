Talladega Kiwanis Club plans formal launch

Once a mainstay of the community, the Talladega Kiwanis Club had been inactive for years when it was relaunched last fall.
Kristie Sayers said she grew up in Talladega, but moved away after becoming a teacher. She moved back home after retiring.
Sayers had been active in her local Kiwanis Club before moving back, and was disappointed to find out that Talladega no longer had an active club.
“I saw a Facebook posting that said the district lieutenant governor was going to be at an informational meeting in October, so we started there,” she said.
The first meeting of the newly reconstituted club took place on the Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College and drew 20 to 25 interested people. At least 17 members are needed to launch a new chapter.
“And you have to have officers,” she said. “That’s how I ended up being the president.”
She is also working closely with Jerry Creel, the first director CACC Talladega has had in more than a decade. “He’s really helping us connect with new members,” Sayers said.
And they have hit the ground running. Before the club has even held its official kickoff meeting, members collected food to provide Thanksgiving meals for 33 families in Talladega County and adopted 15 or 16 children for Christmas. “One little kid told us that he had never gotten both gifts and a meal in the same year for Christmas before,” she said. “So we made sure this year he did get both.”
The official Talladega/Lincoln Chapter launch will be April 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Hall at Alabama School for the Deaf. Guest speakers will include Talladega City Councilman Trae Williams and Lincoln City Councilwoman Jenny Jones.
The first major fundraiser will be a Casino Night at the Speed Vision Dome June 17. Creel pointed out that sponsors for this event (which will use only fake money, of course), are still needed. Gold sponsorships are available for $2,000, silver for $1,000 and bronze for $500.
Proceeds will go toward funding efforts toward the club’s major goals, including service, nutrition and health and education and literacy, particularly for children. In addition to working through club members, they also reach out to area schools through Key Clubs and Builders Clubs.
“That helps build leadership capacity,” she said. “You get to see those students become more active as adults, and growth for everyone involved … It all comes back to the children.”
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join, Sayers said.
Creel added “It’s also a great opportunity for business professionals to network, to reach out and support each other, help each other prosper while helping the community as well.”
Annual dues are $150 unless you were a Key Club member in high school, in which case you get a 60 percent discount for the first two years.