 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega Kiwanis Club plans formal launch

Re-formed last fall, chapter has already contributed to community

Once a mainstay of the community, the Talladega Kiwanis Club had been inactive for years when it was relaunched last fall.

Kristie Sayers said she grew up in Talladega, but moved away after becoming a teacher. She moved back home after retiring. 