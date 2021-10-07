Talladega Junior Welfair League presents 11 scholarships

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Junior Welfare League presented 11 scholarships to local graduating seniors this past May.
The League funds the scholarships through annual fundraising events, including Apple Annie and its annual charity golf tournament, as well as through individual donations to the organization.
Ten $500 scholarships were awarded to Sawyer Wales and Camden Keeton of Fayetteville High School; Luke Miller and Tess Head of Winterboro High School; Cassidy Colwell, Jacob Price, and Emma Steverson of B.B. Comer Memorial High School; Lauren Townsend of Lincoln High School; Tyra Garrett of Childersburg High School; and Isabella Nelson of the Donoho School.
In honor of former Junior League member and beloved teacher Pam Reaves, the League awarded a $1,000 Pam Reaves Memorial Scholarship to the top applicant, Taylor Pope of Childersburg High School. For information on how to donate, contact the Talladega Junior Welfare League at talladega.jwl@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 144, Talladega, AL 35161.