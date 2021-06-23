Talladega joins Central Alabama Crimestoppers, which targets Lynch disappearance

The city of Talladega and other law enforcement agencies in Talladega County are now formal members of Central Alabama Crimestoppers.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett addressed the Talladega City Council on Monday evening, and announced the first investigation they will be assisting in the area Wednesday morning, specifically the disappearance of Stacey Lynch.
The goal, Garrett said Monday, is to “reduce crime and empower citizens. People who are afraid of retaliation if they go to the police can come to us, and if an arrest is made from their information, they can claim a reward,” he said. “It would be nice to live in a world like ‘CSI,’ where crimes are solved in 30 minutes or an hour, but the truth is it takes a lot longer than that to solve most crimes, especially when people don’t want to get involved. We help empower citizens to stand up and fight back.”
According to a Crimestoppers news release, Talladega residents can contact them with any information to share regarding crime. You can visit their Facebook page at Central Alabama Crimestoppers or their website at www.215stop.com to see up-to-date news releases. Residents can also use a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download their P3-tips app. Residents can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or calling toll free 1-833-AL1-STOP. Garrett said witnesses can also upload photos and videos.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers is also available to help form neighborhood watches and arrange training sessions allowing various agencies to share expertise.
The first case
The first Talladega case the Crimestoppers offered their assistance with was the disappearance of Stacey “Pee-Wee” Lynch, who has been missing since December.
According to a separate press release, Lynch “went missing from the Knoxville Homes Apartments area in Talladega on Dec. 22, 2020. His clothing is unknown and there are not any known possible destinations or directions of travel. Lynch is described as 19-year-old black male, about 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos.”
Information leading to Lynch’s location carries a cash reward of $1,000, payable within 30 days of confirmation.
THe release says you can stay anonymous, echoing a statement Garrett made Monday: “We don’t need your information, just theirs.”
Lynch lived on Grove Street, according to previous information from Talladega Police. He does not own a car.
Police have continued to follow leads into the case since he disappeared.
In addition to the Crimestoppers contacts listed above, anyone with information on Lynch’s location can also contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011; you may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.