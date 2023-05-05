Talladega jazz band’s spring show to be May 22

The Heritage Hall Jazz Band will celebrate its 19th year of performing in Talladega with “Make Swing Your Thing” on May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater.
This year’s spring show consists of a wide variety of selections that feature several of the band’s outstanding soloists and showcases music from some of the most popular jazz composers and arrangers, according to a release announcing the Monday evening show.
Some of the featured tunes will include Dizzy Gillespie’s “Night in Tunisia”; Todd Phillips’ “Every Time I Hear Your Name”; Paul Clark’s “In Your Dreams”; Rick Stitzel’s “All of Me”; and Victor Lopez’ “Cry Me a River”.
The program will also include “My Girl,” “Mongo,” an arrangement by one of the band members and a guitar feature entitled “Six String Shuffle.”
Tickets are $12 and may be purchased from any band member or at the door. As an added highlight, the band will be giving door prizes.