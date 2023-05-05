 Skip to main content
Talladega jazz band’s spring show to be May 22

The Heritage Hall Jazz Band will celebrate its 19th year of performing in Talladega with “Make Swing Your Thing” on May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater.

This year’s spring show consists of a wide variety of selections that feature several of the band’s outstanding soloists and showcases music from some of the most popular jazz composers and arrangers, according to a release announcing the Monday evening show.