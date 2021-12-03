Talladega Industrial Development Board approves property purchase

The Talladega Industrial Development Board voted Thursday to allow Talladega Castings to exercise an option to purchase property they had been leasing from the board since 1981.
According to IDB Chairman Jim Whitson, the company conveyed the property to the board in June 1981 so that the board could issue a bond on the company’s behalf. Rather than make regular lease payments, the company made the payments on the bond while avoiding taxes.
Whitson said the bond was paid off years ago. Once that happened, the company had the option of buying the 1.6 acres of property on North Court Street at Adams Avenue for $1,000.
“The board technically owned the property, but we didn’t have any equity in it,” Whitson said. “The board authorized me to sign over the deed to them, pending them bringing a check to our attorney.”
The board also leases property to another local business with an option to purchase, but cannot act right now because no one can find a signed copy of the lease agreement. The board was dormant for several years before its current incarnation, and many records have proven difficult to find.
Allowing the lessees to buy the properties back also benefits the city, Whitson pointed out, by moving these properties back onto the tax rolls.
The board had been trying to vote on the Talladega Castings option for several weeks but was unable to establish a quorum until the called meeting Thursday evening.