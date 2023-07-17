 Skip to main content
Talladega HS Class of ’88 gathers to share fun, memories

The Talladega High School Class of 1988 held its 35-year class reunion June 24 at the Capital City Club, high atop downtown Montgomery.

The event was organized by classmates Craig Hill and Tracy Trammell Rudder, who have known each since they were in kindergarten at R. L. Young. The two coordinated the event long distance through text, phone calls and Zoom meetings.