Talladega HS Class of ’88 gathers to share fun, memories

The Talladega High School Class of 1988 held its 35-year class reunion June 24 at the Capital City Club, high atop downtown Montgomery.
The event was organized by classmates Craig Hill and Tracy Trammell Rudder, who have known each since they were in kindergarten at R. L. Young. The two coordinated the event long distance through text, phone calls and Zoom meetings.
“Special thanks to Rightwork Event Planning for coordinating the event,” Hill said. “All in attendance enjoyed friendships from forever, food from the chef, and music from the ’80s,” courtesy of DJ Rick Hendrix. Overall a wonderful and fantastic experience for all in attendance.”
Charles Williams II, CEO of Lush Photography, took pictures.
“It was amazing,” Hill said. “The weather was great, and we had two balconies that everyone really seemed to enjoy. It’s the tallest building in downtown Montgomery, and you can see all the way to Prattville, about 50 miles away. You can see the Alabama State University stadium as well.”
“Tracy and I spoke with several classmates and we all agreed that we all had been through life-changing events over the past few years. Each and every one of us are survivors of a pandemic, which taught us all that tomorrow is not promised and being here today is truly a blessing. For this reason, we wanted to celebrate life with the ones we grew up with. There was a wonderful feeling of love and appreciation that we still are enjoying today,” he said.
“We had about 30 people there, and it was really great to see everybody again. There were a lot of people that I hadn’t seen since we all graduated. It was really great to have a chance to catch up,” Trammell added.
Classmates traveled from North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and many cities in Alabama, including Talladega, to enjoy food, fun and fellowship with lifelong friends, Hill said.