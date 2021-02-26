Talladega house fire results in death of 68-year-old man

For the second time in a week, a house fire in Talladega resulted in the death of a resident.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Friday that Michael Cameron, 68, was pronounced dead from smoke inhalation and burns following a fire at his residence early Friday morning.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said firefighters were dispatched to a residence on Cameron Lane just before 5 a.m. Friday morning and found a single story brick residence fully involved. They were also informed that there might still be someone inside the residence.
Warwick said firefighters began a search as soon as the blaze was under control, eventually finding Cameron near the back door of the residence. He had already died when he was located inside the house.
Warwick said the cause of the blaze was being investigated by the Talladega Police and Fire Departments and the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office.
Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Friday that there was no obvious sign of foul play, but the specific cause and point of origin remained undetermined Friday afternoon.
The Cameron Lane fire came six days after another residential fire on North Court Street took the life of Linda Ann Jones Whaley, 58. The cause of that fire was a kerosene heater, Warwick said.