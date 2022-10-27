Talladega hosts third annual food drive

The city of Talladega will host the third annual Food Drive for Hunger and Holemessness Awareness Week on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piggly-Wiggly parking lot.
All donations will be given to Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House to help families and individuals struggling with food insecurity during the holiday season.
Those wishing to donate should bring non-perishable items including canned soup, canned fish, pasta, canned vegetables, rice, peanut butter, canned beans, cooking oil, oatmeal, cereals, nuts and broth, among other non-perishable items.
“Hunger affects every community and sometimes goes unnoticed by many,” City Clerk JoAnna Medlin said. “The (food drive) will not only help food charities such as Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House, but will also raise hunger awareness in our community. We are excited for this year to be even bigger than the last.”
City employees will also be participating in a friendly Auburn fans versus Alabama fans competition. Aubrey Lackey, Medlin, LeighAnne Jones and Sandy Owens recently donned team shirts to help them kick off the competition. City Manager Seddrick Hill wore a Talladega College shirt to avoid breaking a tie.
For more information, call 256-362-8186.