Talladega hosts third annual food drive

Food drive
Courtesy photo

The city of Talladega will host the third annual Food Drive for Hunger and Holemessness Awareness Week on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piggly-Wiggly parking lot.

All donations will be given to Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House to help families and individuals struggling with food insecurity during the holiday season.