Talladega hosts forum for four candidates for police chief

TALLADEGA — The city of Talladega hosted its first candidate community forum Sunday afternoon at the Ritz Theater to introduce citizens and community leaders to the four finalists for police chief.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the candidates had been interviewed all day Saturday, and although Hill is the city’s sole appointing authority for the position, he told the crowd Sunday that he thought it crucial to let the finalists address the community they hope to serve directly.
“It is a challenging, demanding position, but one with opportunities for great success also,” he said. “The person appointed chief will be expected to recruit and retain officers and reduce crime in the city, and given that role, it is important for the citizens to meet the candidates.”
The forum was moderated by former police major for human resources for Atlanta and current Atlanta Hawks director of parking and trafficking management Stanley Savage and Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. Talladega is a member of the latter organization.
Three of the four candidates are currently working in the Talladega Police Department, including John McCoy, who has been interim chief for a little over a year; Lt. Jimmy Thompson, who supervises the detective division; and Lt. Ronald McElrath of the patrol division. The fourth candidate is Prattville Police Assistant Chief Diane Thomas.
McCoy has been a Talladega Police Officer for 24 years, his entire career in law enforcement. He has been a supervisor since 2010 and was promoted to captain in 2012. He served as a reserve officer before choosing a full-time career in law enforcement.
“I have a lot of friends and family here,” McCoy said. “I want to see this town strive to better. I’ve been here through hard times and good times, and I want to see us get back to the good times. … I want to see better relations between the community and the department, and build us back up to where we used to be.”
Thompson has 30 years in law enforcement, including 18 in Talladega. He has a college degree and is currently working toward a law degree.
“I’m a strong believer in community and community relations,” he said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of people throughout my career, and I’ve helped a lot of people. That’s what the job is really all about. And I believe the more experience and education, the better you are able to provide that…I live and breathe criminal justice and law enforcement. I wake up and think about who I can help today. And I want to be able to pass the knowledge I have on to a younger generation of officers and help them, too.”
McElrath has 19 years with Talladega Police, he said. He left briefly but then returned and moved to the city in 2013.
“It’s personal to me,” he said. “I want to help the town where I live…I live here, and I want to make a change, do what’s best for the people here.”
Thomas said she began her career in law enforcement with the Montgomery Police Department in 1988 and has been in Prattville for the last 32 years. She graduated from Faulkner University and the FBI Academy.
“I believe I can make a difference in this community,” she said. "I have hundreds of hours in leadership positions and I have been a supervisor for 25 years. I’ve been in the job I’m in now for a long time. I’ve climbed to the top, and I want to share what I’ve learned with younger officers. I’m ready to assume that position.”
Although the questions were submitted by the audience, only the moderators were allowed to directly address the candidates. Each candidate did garner applause for his or her comments at different times however.
The first question asked the four finalists to name their top three priorities if given the top job.
Thompson said his, in no particular order, are professional accountability, community collaboration and professional development.
"We need a customer service mind-set, we need trust and transparency," he said. "We need a family. We are a small community, and we need to be one partnership, I would like to have a community panel to address policies and training, to help us know what to give back. I want us to recruit the best and brightest, and I want us to remember that every day is training day. I want to make sure everyone understands the rules and how to apply them fairly.”
Thomas answered “especially in the current climate, we need to gain the public’s trust."
"We need to engage with the public and let them know we are on their side," he said. "I think of the objectives as partnership, problem solving and prevention. Secondly, we need to recruit and retain young officers, with an attractive package of salary and benefits and educational incentives. Use of force complaints go down the more educated officers are. We can’t pay them what they’re really worth, but we can put forth the effort. The third is a combination of trying new things and money for them. If we, the police department, start with the leaders, the council, the mayor, the city manager, the staff, I believe we can move forward.”
Said McElrath: “We need to build trust and working relationships in the community. There are a lot of people who are afraid to come out. We need to build trust with the citizens who are afraid to come out. They’re afraid of the criminals, but they’re afraid to be seen witht he police also. Then recruitment; we’ve got a lot of good officers, but we’ve also lost a lot of good officers. And we need to maintain, so we can keep working together to solve the crime problem.”
Recruitment, McCoy said, is a problem in Talladega, but in every other agency in the area as well.
“And it’s not just recruitment,” he said. “We need quality, qualified officers, not just people in suits. We need better pay and insurance packages to attract them. Right now, we don’t have enough personnel. We need to be out in the community, and we need a back and forth with community oversight. You hear our side, we hear yours. This was a great city once, but that time has passed. We need better community relationships, and talking is the only way to get there.”
At points during the question and answer session, all of the candidates at different times emphasized the need for additional training, especially in regards to dealing with cultural sensitivities and the need to reach out to the schools and serve as mentors to young people in the community. All emphasized a need to have an outside agency examine complaints against officers and partnerships with outside agencies in other areas whenever possible. Other topics included working with the city’s deaf and blind citizens, employee discipline and holding supervisors accountable for ignoring actions of their subordinates.
Thomas said surrounding police chief and sheriffs should collaborate at all levels, including sharing expertise of their individual officers as well as sharing officers for patrol when one agency is especially short staffed.
“I would look into forming an area chief’s group that meets at least quarterly that would include Talladega, St. Clair and Jefferson county," he said. "We can all work together to build a team, especially if there is a major mishap in the area.”
Added McElrath: “We should use any resources we can. We can work with surrounding agencies “
McCoy said the city has an established track record of working with other agencies, particularly the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and the Drug Enforcement Administration, particularly in cases involving gun violence and drug trafficking.
"The FBI’s Project Safe Streets also provides some targeted patrols, and the state troopers provide extra patrol vehicles when a shift is short," he said. "EMAC (East Metro Area Crime Center) in Oxford has also been a big help with equipment and database research.”
Thompson said one of the first things he would do would be to find office space for an FBI field office in Talladega.
“We have two different FBI agents that are here a couple of times per week," he said. "I’ve talked to them about having a presence here, and they said we just need to find them some office space. I would also use other federal resources, like the Marshall’s service and DEA, who we already have good relations with. We work well with others.”
Following the lengthy Q&A period, the four candidates were given time to mingle with the crowd and introduce themselves to those who may not have known them previously.
Hill told the Talladega City Council that he planned to make a decision and name a permanent chief sometime this week, although he did not specify when.
The council has a called meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss capital improvements.