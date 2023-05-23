 Skip to main content
Talladega honors recent student interns

Pictured left to right: City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr., City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, Dr. Dolia Patterson, Samantha Thompson, Tygeria Welch, CareerLIFE Co-founder Calvin Littlejohn, Internship Coordinator Nikki Baker, Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, Thai Fowell and Fire Chief Danny Warwick

The city of Talladega recently honored Talladega College students who completed internships with the city via the CareerLIFE program this week.  

“As an HBCU graduate who completed an internship with the city and eventually returned to serve as city manager, I understand exactly how impactful an internship can be,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. 