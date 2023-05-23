Talladega honors recent student interns

The city of Talladega recently honored Talladega College students who completed internships with the city via the CareerLIFE program this week.
“As an HBCU graduate who completed an internship with the city and eventually returned to serve as city manager, I understand exactly how impactful an internship can be,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said.
“By partnering with CareerLIFE, the city was able to provide students with potentially life-changing experiences, exposure, training and connections. Our interns were able to build stronger resumes, secure references, clarify career goals and gain confidence. Several of our interns who were graduating seniors landed impressive jobs, others went on to graduate school.”
With offices in Birmingham and Nashville, according to its Facebook page, the CareerLIFE program prepares students through a learn-by-doing approach for careers in city government that will benefit society. The city began a partnership with CareerLIFE last year to help cultivate success in students and retain local talent. CareerLIFE was founded by Calvin Littlejohn and Andre Lee.
“Many college students have the academic credentials needed to secure employment, but lack the real-world experience needed to excel in the workplace,” said City of Talladega internship coordinator Nikki Baker. “Our internship program provides extensive experience and training. Feedback from our interns has been extremely positive. One landed a position at Deloitte. Another is with Allen Architectural Metals. Others are finishing their undergraduate degrees or enrolled in graduate school.”
Former city intern Marva Herman, who earned a degree in accounting from Talladega College in 2022, joined Allen Architectural Metals in Talladega.
“During my internship with the city, I was able to observe and gather so much. I learned about dealing with different types of people, meeting standards and expectations, and the overall presentation of myself,” Herman said. “I am truly grateful that I had my very first internship with the city. My supervisor and co-workers pushed me to get out of my shell and become more outspoken. To the city I owe my development as an employee and as an individual.”