Talladega holds Memorial Day ceremony in rememberance of fallen veterans

Talladega came out in numbers to Veterans Park Monday morning to pay tribute to the sons and daughters who gave their lives in the service of their country, from World War I to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After the ceremony concluded, Col. Chuck Keith, retired, announced that there would be another opportunity to pay honor and respect to a fallen service member next Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.
A marker is to be set for Talladega native Basil A. Williams, one of the names read during the preceding ceremony. Williams has been missing in action in Korea since Nov. 26, 1950.
He was officially listed as missing, presumed dead in December 1953, but his remains have never been recovered, and, until now, there has never been a marker set for him.
Keith said Williams is among the 8,210 Korean War veterans listed on the Court of the Missing in Honolulu, and he is listed on Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Keith hosted the observance, and retired Master Sgt. and current Fire Chief Danny Warwick was his adjutant. Rev. Hugh Morris gave the invocation, and Jeff Wood bookended the ceremony with renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps.”
In between, Keith, Joe Power, Lauren Deal, Roger Scott, Chet Hayes, Keela Brown, Tommy Spears and SMSgt. Robert Kusterer read the long list of those who paid the ultimate price to defend freedom.
“We are here to celebrate their lives, and the lives of those they left behind,” Keith said. “We mourn their losses and the lives that were given on our behalf.”
Following the ceremony, the Hall of Heroes Committee, which organized the event, held an open house at their museum on the square.