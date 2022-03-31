Talladega High students continue protest in front of BOE's central office

A group of Talladega High School students and a few adults moved their protest from the street adjacent to the school to the sidewalk in front of the City Board of Education’s Central Office on Wednesday.
The students were protesting the board of education’s 4-1 vote Tuesday to non-renew their principal, Dr. Darius Williams. Neither the board members nor Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, who recommended the non-renewal, chose to comment on their reasons.
About 50 students or so were present Wednesday afternoon, although Rev. Timothy Caldwell, who has also been a vocal supporter of Williams, estimated there were more than 100 Wednesday morning.
Talladega Police were on hand throughout the day and reported no incidents or any trouble at all from the assembled students.