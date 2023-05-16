 Skip to main content
Talladega High School honors scholarship winners

class of 23

Talented and hard-working members of the Talladega High School Class of '23 are shown.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Talladega High School recently honored the members of the graduating class of 2023, particularly those who won nearly $3 million in academic scholarships.

Talladega 7, a nonprofit service organization, awarded $1,000 continuing education scholarships to eight students, including valedictorian Addison Staude (Lester James McLain JROTC Memorial Scholarship), Jordan Barclay (Milton Harmon Jr. JROTC Memorial Scholarship), Justin Wilson Jr., Kenneth Warwick, and Torry  Twyman, (Kevin A. Stevens, Sr. Foundation), Jamya Chatman, Ana Caroline Ruiz and salutatorian Elizah Micayla Baker (Talladega Seven Organization Continuing Education Scholarship). The awards were presented by Arthur Jenning and Paul Chatman.