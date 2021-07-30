Talladega High School football team cleans the square in a team effort

TALLADEGA — The Talladega High School Football team spent Friday morning working toward a cleaner community.
Armed with latex gloves and clear garbage bags, players and coaching staff spent the morning cleaning up litter around the square in Talladega. Coach B.J. Webb, who was helping a group of the players, said the cleanup is part of the team's commitment to be a bigger part of their community.
“We want to give back,” he said. “All of us are from Talladega so we got to get out here and help the community.”
Webb said the team asks the community to support them so it is only right that they get out and support the community. He said he idea came from both the coaches and the players.
“There wasn’t (any) push back,” Webb said with several players adding their agreement behind him. “We pretty much got the whole team.”
Talladega Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee said that he left a meeting to come to the square to help the team with the cleanup.
“It's refreshing to see that we actually do have a lot of kids that really care about the community,” Lee said. “If you look up you see all the negative stuff going on, but to see positive stuff that's what you need to capitalize on.”
He said he hopes the team's efforts shows the importance of focusing on positive action over negativity and teaches the students the importance of giving back.
“For the kids, it's an opportunity for them to see, 'Hey, if I stay focused this is what can happen,'” Lee said. “If we are talking about having future millionaires that are walking the halls and being in our school system then we need to show them what it's about and that's giving back.”
Head coach Shannon Felder echoed Lee’s comments. Head said part of his program’s mission is to teach young men to be community oriented and focused on causes bigger than themselves.
“We think it's important that they understand the importance of being community oriented,” he said.
Felder said if anyone in the community has specific needs done to let the football team know. He said they would be happy to help as long as they have the resources to make it happen.