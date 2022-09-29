Talladega High marching band will host marching festival

The Talladega High School marching band, under the direction of Ethan Owens, will host the sixth annual Race City Marching Festival on Saturday at Mary Dumas Stadium.
Gates open at 9 a.m., parking is $5 and admission is $7 for everyone except children 3 and under, who get in free. Proceeds go to help the Talladega band travel and purchase new uniforms.
This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with 12 bands from A, AA and AAAA divisions performing their halftime shows. Performances will be scored by a three-judge panel, with scores presented at the end of the day and an awards ceremony for best in class and grand champion. The Talladega High School band will give an exhibition performance at the end of the day.
There will be a band booster concession stand set up inside the stadium, along with vendors selling everything from barbecue to frozen treats. There will be a break in the performance schedule at noon for lunch.
The class A bands will start performing at 10 p.m, starting with Ashville, then Fayetteville, Etowah, G.W. Carver, Ragland, Lincoln, Winterboro and Woodland. Each band will be allotted about 15 minutes to perform.
After the lunch break, the AA bands will come out, starting with Cleburne County at 1 p.m., then Ranburne and BB Comer.
Pinson Valley is the only AAAA band on the schedule, and they will take the field at 2 p.m., followed by Talladega’s exhibition performance and the awards ceremony.
For more information, visit the Talladega High School Marching Band Facebook page.