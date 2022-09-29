 Skip to main content
Talladega High marching band will host marching festival

Wellborn vs. Talladega Sights BW 020.JPG

Friday night sights during the Talladega at Wellborn game.Talladega band performs. Photo by Bill Wilson

The Talladega High School marching band, under the direction of Ethan Owens, will host the sixth annual Race City Marching Festival on Saturday at Mary Dumas Stadium.

Gates open at 9 a.m., parking is $5 and admission is $7 for everyone except children 3 and under, who get in free. Proceeds go to help the Talladega band travel and purchase new uniforms.