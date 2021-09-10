Talladega High grad vividly recalls his 9/11 experience at the Pentagon

Many veterans who served in Afghanistan during America’s longest war watched in dismay as televised images of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul played out in their living rooms.
Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of their military service may be experiencing symptoms that were triggered by sounds and images that evoke memories of traumatic events they prefer to forget.
Coupled with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, with its commemoration speeches, video clips and sound bites — their emotions can be overwhelming.
U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports nearly 20 percent of military service members who served in Afghanistan or Iraq during the 20-year war on terrorism have symptoms of PTSD or major depression, though only about half seek medical treatment for the intrusive thoughts, recurring nightmares, memory loss, insomnia, anger and other issues that cause irritability, anxiety and persistent negative thoughts.
Statistics also show that veterans who receive professional treatment find it easier to transition to civilian life.
And then there is the road to recovery taken by retired colonel Todd Key, a 1982 Talladega High School graduate who got the help he needed to manage his symptoms, embarked on a cross country motorcycle trip, and documented his journey with photographs he took along the way.
He talks about his experience whenever he can to encourage other veterans with PTSD to seek treatment.
“I served three combat tours in Afghanistan, and I was working in the Pentagon on 9/11 when it was attacked," he said. "I spent years as a military officer, years in special operations for most of my career, and ultimately as a strategist for the Department of the Army, the Joint Staff, and my last real operational assignment was the head of commanders in Afghanistan for General John Campbell, who is the commander of all forces in Afghanistan in 2015. So that just about sums it up, and proves the Army really does give you a chance to excel.”
His 9/11 experience
He recalls working in the C-ring of the Pentagon and his “surreal” experiences on 9/11 with sincerity. He said the emotions are still raw, but time has taken away any shakiness in his voice.
“The plane went underneath the office and complex where I was in the Pentagon, and it was really a matter of just a couple of feet between those that died and those that didn't," he said. "It’s been difficult to accept. Was it luck? Was it fate? I can’t answer that, but I do know that the difference of a few feet was the difference between life and death for me that day.
“And there was a huge line of people just mulling around trying to figure out how to get out while this plane is on fire below us, and I still don’t know how my floor was even there and sturdy enough to stand on, because it was just suspended over the plane that had taken out the two floors below.
“I was used to coming in a certain way and exiting a certain way, and that was no longer an option for me or anyone, and I had to snap out of this daze and stay focused, and I left that line of people and eventually came out on the south end of the building. I was checking on the injured people I encountered and people were checking on me, and I wanted to check on my wife who was up the road at Fort Meyer, so I walked there and left a message for her with someone who told me she was okay, and I started back towards the Pentagon.Then I see this guy driving a front-end loader, and I catch a ride with him the rest of the way. A front-end loader. Surreal.
“But one of the weirdest feelings was going back inside. I was told to report to the center of the courtyard, and I was given directions to go down a corridor that had smoke pouring out of it, to look for a door on the left and go down a stairwell, and at the same time, I’m looking at these big screen TVs and seeing the building is on fire.
“But I've spent three tours in Afghanistan. I was there on the 10th anniversary of 9/11, and each tour has had its very unique impression on my life. And I was reliving those experiences. Especially now, with the withdrawal of American troops and all that has transpired, and for me, it is about coming to terms with my feelings and emotions, and I’ve had time to reconcile what happened with my feelings about it. It’s not necessarily a case of I'm overriding the trauma, I think it's just about dealing with the trauma and understanding that it changed you.”
He said talking about his experiences helps him to process them, and he has been a guest on several podcasts discussing PTSD and trauma.
“It’s about processing the pieces or segments, because at first, it’s one big, overwhelming thing that happened, and you can’t express it because you can’t process it,” he said.
His recovery
Key’s cross-country motorcycle trip on his Harley Davidson was instrumental to his recovery.
“There is a rhythm to the road," he said. "A certain sound it makes when you are driving a long distance without stopping, with no end in sight. I found comfort in the endless roads with no particular destination, with no end in sight, and I began to notice little details in nature and in the landscapes I saw as I passed by, and I started taking pictures of my journey as a way to express what I was seeing and the feelings I got from it, and this was my road to recovery."
These photos are posted in his online gallery, endlessroadsphotography.com. They include Key’s thought-provoking descriptions, and they can be purchased as prints or originals.
He donates a portion of each sale to support veterans of the war on terror.