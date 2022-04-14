Talladega High class of 1950 plans reunion

In 1950, Harry Truman was in his second term as president of the United States. Cinderella was the top-grossing film at the American box office. Bing Crosby, Jo Stafford, the Mills Brothers, Frankie Laine and Nat “King” Cole ruled the radio and record charts, and on television (a medium in its infancy at the time), the top-rated program was the Texaco Star Theater. World War II was firmly in the rearview mirror, but there would be war in Korea before the year was over.
And a group of seniors graduated from Talladega High School.
Those graduates will be holding a reunion in Talladega on May 21, 2022, and are actively seeking classmates to attend.
This particular class has not held a reunion in several years, and with most of the members having turned or about to turn 90, it is hard to say if they will get to have another one.
If anyone has contact with any THS class of 1950 graduates, please ask them to contact Mickie Pugh Stringfellow as soon as possible at 256-362-6936 for more information.