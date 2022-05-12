Talladega Health Care celebrates national nursing home week

TALLADEGA — As spring moves in, the staff and residents of Talladega Health Care once again celebrated National Nursing Home Week on Thursday with a cookout and vintage funk courtesy of DJ Joker.
The nursing home’s human resources staff cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone, and Bible studies teacher and activities coordinator Michael Scales helped out with the arrangements as well.
Unlike most of the holiday observances at the nursing home, the annual cookout has been able to continue for the last few years, since it takes place outdoors. Now that COVID-19 seems to be waning, Talladega Health Care is once again open for visitation and is looking for volunteers.