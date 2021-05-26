Talladega Hall of Heroes sets Memorial Day schedule

The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee will once again be hosting a Memorial Day observance on Monday at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the county courthouse.
According to presentations given to the Talladega City Council and the Talladega County Commission, the narrator for the day’s events will be Col. Chuck Keith (retired) and adjutant will be Master Sergeant Danny Warwick. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office will provide the honor guard, along with members of American Legion Post 17 and all active and retired military personnel.
Rev. Hugh Morris will give the invocation, and Jeff Wood will lead the national anthem.
The keynote presentation will be given by Phaethon Brown, a 10th grader at the Ascension Leadership Academy.
After Brown’s presentation, members and friends of the Hall of Heroes give the roll call of remembrance, a reading of the names of Talladega County residents who gave the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The names will be read by Keith, David Yates, Jimmy Williams, Lauren Deal, Roger Scott, Chet Hayes, Dr. Horace Patterson, Joe Power and Tommy Spears.
Wood will then play “Taps.”
Because of First Bank of Alabama, the entire presentation will be broadcast live on 97.9 FM WVOK in Oxford.
Following the presentation on the square, the museum will be open for visitors, and there will be refreshments served on the back deck.
For more information, call 256-268-7217, email talladegaheroes@gmail.com or visit www.talladegaheroes.org or the Hall of Heroes Facebook page.