Talladega Hall of Heroes plans Saturday remembrance of 9/11

The Talladega Hall of Heroes will host a special tribute to firefighters and law enforcement officers during the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States on Saturday.
Billed as a Patriots Day Remembrance Ceremony, the event will begin at 10 a.m. on the north lawn of the Talladega County Court House. Retired Col. Chuck Keith will host, and retired Talladega Police Officer Alan Wheeles will give a timeline of the day 20 years ago. Rev. Susan Oakes and Rev. Deborah Epley will give readings of scripture, and Rev. Leann Scarborough will read a remembrance of the fallen.
Rev. Hugh Morris will give the invocation, and Jeff Wood will play the national anthem.
The ceremony will culminate with a moment of silence and “beacon of lights” provided by local and area fire and law enforcement departments. Dr. Robert Klotz will give the benediction.
Immediately following the program, there will be a special tribute to local first responders as well.
According to the flier, organizers are asking citizens to join them as they commemorate and honor the names they have added recently to the roster of local deceased firefighters and law enforcement officers.
The event will take place at the Hall of Heroes Museum in the old Wood-Weaver Shoe Store on the east side of the square.
Both events are free and open to the public.
There will also be an open house at the museum following the dedication ceremony.