Talladega Hall of Heroes hosts 9-11 tribute

9-11 Hall of Heroes

Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick and Police Chief Diane Thomas as the Hall of Heroes in Talladega held a 9-11 Patriot Day remembrance ceremony and tribute to law enforcement and firefighters Sunday at the Ritz Theatre.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Just as they have for the past several years, the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee and the city’s first responders gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the firefighters and police officers who gave their lives in New York City 21 years ago, as well as to their own recently deceased colleagues.

This year’s invocation and benediction were given by Rev. Kevin Jones, Fire Chief Danny Warwick lead the pledge of allegiance and retired police officer Alan Wheeles, Chet Haynes and Chip Moore gave the Sept. 11, 2001, timeline. A moment of silence followed.