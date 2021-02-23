Talladega Hall of Heroes features collection manufactured at AIB

The newest exhibit at the Talladega Hall of Heroes features a collection of items manufactured at Alabama Industries for the Blind that have been produced for the U.S. military, according to a news release. Items on display will include boots, patches, badges and uniforms.
“The AIDB Foundation is very thankful for the opportunity to work with the Hall of Heroes to expand the recognition of the work performed at AIB," said Seddrick Hill, executive director of the Office of Institutional Advancement at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, of which AIB is a component. "From the neckties worn by every branch of the military to helmet covers and deck swabs, we are honored to have this opportunity to support the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.
"Under the leadership of President Dr. John Mascia and the new AIB executive manager, Kyle Gregg, AIB’s commitment to providing quality products will continue. Many of the workers at AIB are able to live out their lifelong goal of serving their county through the work they do every day at AIB. We look forward to a long partnership.”
The Hall of Heroes, located on Talladega’s historic courthouse square, is a museum dedicated to the men and women of Talladega County who served their country during wartime.