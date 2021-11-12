Talladega Hall of Heroes committee announces Veterans Day plans

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee has announced plans for Veterans Day 2021, including a parade, induction ceremony and hot dog social.
Parade participants will start lining up in the old Winn-Dixie Shopping Center at Johnson Avenue and North Street from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and proceed down Johnson Avenue to East Battle Street, around The Square, down Court Street, back across Battle Street and ending at Coffee and Court streets next to the Davey Allison Park, behind Talladega Bottling Works.
Several entrants have already confirmed that they will be participating in the parade, including the Talladega Fire Department, the Talladega College marching band, Talladega Jeep Club, Anniston Corvette Club, American Legion Riders, American Legion Auxiliary, Gold Wing Riders, Anniston Army Depot, Alabama National Guard and Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Ambassadors.
An induction ceremony for 27 veterans into the Hall of Heroes will begin at noon, with the hot dog social following immediately after.
This year’s inductees include Donald Lamar Arnold, William “Bill” McKinley Arnold, Merrell A. Ponder, Renae Williams Capps, Walter T. Ponder, Frank Collins, Wesley J. Ponder, Warren A. Embry, Conrad Ragland, James R. Bob Grogan, Brett Scott, Bruce Johnson, Alton Taylor, Roy Lee Johnson, Richard Thomas, Rob Kusterer, Michael Butch Treadwell, Billy Ray Milam, Rachel Clay Walker, Kenneth Taylor Payne, Harry Charles Wallace, Larry Pennington, Wilby Wallace III, Clarence B. Ponder, Jerry T. Williamson, Henry Lester Ponder and Miles C. Wood.
The Ritz Theater will also be hosting a screening of the 1970 film “Patton,” starring George C. Scott, starting at 1:30 p.m. The film, which tells the story of the American general’s contribution to victory in Europe during World War II, won seven Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Scott.