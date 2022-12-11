Talladega girl returns to Nutcracker stage

For the second year in a row, a little girl from Talladega has been cast in Alabama Ballet’s performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham.
Amelia Claire Bishop, 9, is the daughter of Curtis “Snowy” Bishop and Amy Bishop. She a student at Sycamore Elementary School and is in her sixth year of ballet at Little House Dance Studio under the direction of Ingram Dean.
In addition to being cast for the second time in the Birmingham Nutcracker production, she has also performed in the Tchaikowski masterpiece for the last three years with the Knox Concert Series in Anniston.
“Amelia Claire, along with the cast, has been rehearsing since the first of September in preparation,” according to her mother. “She has worked very hard, while also maintaining her grades in school.”
“Her dad and I are incredibly proud of the tenacity and grit Amelia Claire shows on and off the stage,” Amy Bishop added.
Alabama Ballet is one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform the Nutcracker.
Tickets for the Birmingham performances are on sale now. There will be a morning performance on Thursday, Dec. 15, followed by matinee and evening performances Dec. 17 and an evening performance Dec. 20. There will be matinees Dec. 21, 22 and 23.