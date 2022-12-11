 Skip to main content
Talladega girl returns to Nutcracker stage

Amelia Clair Bishop

Amelia Claire Bishop, 8, of Talladega is the only person from the area to be cast this year in "The Nutcracker."

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

For the second year in a row, a little girl from Talladega has been cast in Alabama Ballet’s performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham.

Amelia Claire Bishop, 9, is the daughter of Curtis “Snowy” Bishop and Amy Bishop. She a student at Sycamore Elementary School and is in her sixth year of ballet at Little House Dance Studio under the direction of Ingram Dean.