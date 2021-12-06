Talladega formally kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting, parade

TALLADEGA — The Christmas season is underway in Talladega.
Mayor Timothy Ragland, City Manager Seddrick Hill and members of the Talladega City Council lit up the tree on the square Monday afternoon.
Ragland had the crowd count down from 10 before pressing the button to turn on the 20-foot-tall artificial tree covered with LED lights that flash in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs.
Hill described it as part of the current administration “doing its best to improve our city and restore pride.”
The tree lighting ceremony then broke up for a hurried council meeting, followed by the triumphant return of the Christmas Parade, themed “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega!”
There were indeed Grinches aplenty, along with five high school marching bands (B.B. Comer, Childersburg, Alabama School for the Blind, Talladega County Central High School and Talladega High School). This year’s grand marshall was Talladega County Schools Superintendent and recently named Alabama Superintendent of the Year Dr. Suzanne Lacey, in a restored antique car driven by County Board of Education member Johnny Ponder.
Leading this year’s (and most year’s) were Talladega Police, featuring some of their recently purchased trucks, as well as Talladega Fire, followed by volunteer fire departments representing East Providence, Ironaton, Winterobor, Lanier and Waldo.
The city’s department heads and elected officials appeared near the end of the procession, along with the usual beauty queens, local business, churches, nonprofits, scout troops, dance classes and major local institutions including the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, Talladega College Alumni Association, the local AKA chapter, the Talladega Superspeedway and TOP Trails. In addition to the high schools represented, Salter Elementary School and the Ascension Academy also had floats in the parade. On the public side, County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington, the Talladega County Department of Human Resources and Constable Van Caldwell were also in the lineup.
The next phase of the Christmas celebration starts next weekend with Christmas on the Square.
This year’s event starts Friday with ice skating on the courthouse lawn, ring roamer selfies and photos with Santa. At 7 p.m., there will be a special showing of "The Polar Express" at the Ritz Theater.
The fun resumes Saturday at 10 a.m., with more skating, selfies and Santa pics, plus the opening of Santa’s workshop and the vendor village, food trucks, holiday train ride and live music at the Talladega Bottling Works. The Ritz will screen Dr. Suess’s "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" at 11 a.m., in keeping with the “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega” theme.
Activities go until 6 p.m. Saturday and resume at noon on Sunday, with all the same festivities available. Live music resumes at 1 p.m., along with an encore screening of the Grinch at 1 p.m. and "A Madea Christmas" at the Ritz at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s sponsors include AIDB, First Bank of Alabama, Georgia Pacific, the Talladega Superspeedway, the Daily Home, Alabama Power, Dyna-Safde, TOP Trails, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative and Citizens Baptist Medical Center.