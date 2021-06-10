Talladega firefighters rescue two people trapped in car hanging off a bridge

A two-vehicle accident on a bridge just outside Talladega early Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital.
According to Alabama State Troopers, the accident happened about 1:20 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle that was north-bound on Alabama 21 attempted to pass another vehicle going the same way. The second vehicle was not involved, but the first vehicle collided with a third, this one heading south-bound. The first vehicle was forced partially off of a bridge.
Talladega firefighters responded to the scene and found two people trapped in the vehicle hanging off the bridge, as well as one person in the other vehicle. They began by securing the hanging vehicle with chains and removing the passenger side door to help extract the people inside.
Two patients were transported to area hospitals by Northstar Paramedics, the third by Oxford EMS. No information on the patient’s condition was available Thursday.
East Providence and Munford Volunteer Fire Department also responded.