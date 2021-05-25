Talladega firefighters, police respond to suspicious fire at Timber Ridge

Talladega Firefighters and Police responded to a suspicious fire at the former Timber Ridge Golf Course on Saturday afternoon.
A block building on the property, the former pool house, is likely a total loss, according to Fire Captain Ron Harrell. Although the building is made of cinder blocks, it did have a wooden frame and roof, which were destroyed.
Timber Ridge closed down in 2017, but the property has been purchased by New Beginnings Recovery and there has been renovation work going on there. It was not immediately clear if there was anyone or anything in the building at the time of the fire, nor if there was any electricity or other utilities going to it.
According to Police Chief John McCoy, an individual staying elsewhere on the property while the renovation is going on reported seeing a fire that blazed up and then went out on two or three occasions, starting about half an hour before reporting it.
Police and firefighters are also investigating an RV fire Sunday that also damaged a neighboring house and caused minor injuries to a firefighter.
The fire fighter was treated and released at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
The RV was parked on Taylors Mill Road, and the cause of this fire also remained under investigation.
Harrell added that firefighters also responded to a structure fire Monday morning on Diamond Lane. The house was vacant, and had burned previously a few years ago.
The fire did minor damage to a shed next door. Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department assisted.