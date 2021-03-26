Talladega Fire Department's pre-storm run summary includes three fire calls

The Talladega Fire Department responded to 23 calls altogether during the past week, before Thursday's storms, including three fire calls and two traffic accidents.
According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, the first fire of the week was at Indian Hills Apartments on March 18. There was no one home at the time, but someone had already forced the front door open when firefighters arrived. Fire and water damage was confined to the back of the apartment with smoke damage throughout.
The second fire was the following day at City Court II Apartments. The occupant, who was not home at the time, had apparently been using her over to heat the apartment. The fire that started in the oven had started to spread to the ductwork in the attic before it was put out. Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area, but there was also smoke and water damage to neighboring apartments. The property manager contacted the Red Cross to put up the occupant.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire on Plant Road on March 20 that was actually related to a smoke detector reacting to burned food.
There were two fire calls March 21. The first was a vehicle fire on Brignoli Street that the owner had tried to unsuccessfully put out with a garden hose. The second was a house fire on Franklin Drive that involved a burned mattress and box spring. Fire damage was limited to the room and its contents, but there was smoke damage throughout.
The two traffic accidents were both Tuesday. The first was actually a train derailment on McMillan Street that involved no injuries, fire or hazardous materials and no crossings blocked. The scene was turned over to the East Alabama Railway.
The other accident was at the intersection of East Sloan and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. Occupants had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by Northstar paramedics, but all refused transport.
In addition to these calls, firefighters were also sent to a residence hall at Talladega College to release some students trapped in a stalled elevator. The elevator was taken out of service until it could be repaired, according to the report. There was also one call involving a downed power line Cove Shocco Road on March 20.
The rest of the calls for the week were smoke alarm malfunctions, false alarms or canceled in route.