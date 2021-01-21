Talladega Fire Department summary includes three structure fires

The Talladega Fire Department answered 23 calls this past week, including five traffic accidents, five brush fires and three structure fires, according to a weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first wreck of the week was Jan. 15 at Alabama 77 and the 275 Bypass. Two vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
The next three accidents were all reported Jan. 17, and two of those did involve injuries. The first was on Ironaton Road near Haynes Street, involving a vehicle that had run off the road. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, however, the driver had fled the scene.
The second was a two-vehicle accident on East Battle Street near the Dollar Tree that resulted in one lane of traffic being blocked and one driver taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Paramedics.The same day, firefighters also responded to a single-vehicle accident on East Renfroe Road, resulting in at least one minor being taken to the hospital by a parent in a private vehicle.
The last accident of the week was Jan. 19 on Eastaboga Road near Union Springs Lane. One vehicle appeared to have run off the road and sustained minor damage, but the driver had already left the scene.
The first house fire was Jan. 15 on Landmark Road near Dill Circle, Warwick said. In this case, a resident was burning debris in the backyard. The win then picked up and caused some hay around the base of the house to ignite, which in turn caused the vinyl underpinning and siding to melt. Damage was limited to the outside of the structure.
The second house fire of the week was Jan. 19 on Davis Street near Lide Road. In this case, grease in a pot on the stove was left unattended and caught fire. According to the summary, neighbors attempted to control the fire with garden hoses before firefighters arrived; The fire was eventually put out, and the American Red Cross was notified that the woman who lived there might be in need of assistance, according to the summary.
The third was reported Wednesday, on McMillan Street near Chaffee Street, and also originated on a stove top. The resident was able to put the fire out by the time firefighters arrived, but asked them to check and make sure the house was safe. It was, according to the summary.
The first two brush and grass fires were reported Jan. 15 on East Renfroe Road and Jonathan Lane near Mount Olive Circle;the next three were all Jan. 18, on Lackey Lane, Providence Road and Nimitz Avenue.
The Lackey Lane and Providence Road fires burned up to four acres each. In addition to Talladega Fire Fighters, Alabama Forestry and volunteers from East Providence, Ironaton and Munford also responded to the Providence Road fire.
The balance of the week’s calls included five false alarms or alarm malfunctions and five medical assists.