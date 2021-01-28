Talladega Fire Department summary includes nine auto accidents

The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls during the past week, with half of those calls involving motor vehicles. Four of those accidents involved injuries deemed serious enough that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
The week’s first call was to an accident reported Jan. 21 on Alabama 77 near Autumn Lane, A witness to the accident was located, but the wrecked car never was, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
Later the same day, firefighters were sent to a head-on collision in the Wal-Mart parking lot that sent one person to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center via North Star ambulance. The other driver refused transport
The day’s third accident was at the 275 Bypass near Jackson Trace Road. One driver went to the hospital via North Star and the other by private vehicle, according to the summary.
The next accident was reported Jan. 22 at Nimitz Avenue near Renee Drive. The car was located in a ditch, but the driver appeared to have fled the scene before any emergency responders arrived.
On Jan. 22, firefighters responded to an accident at West Battle and Spring Streets that resulted in no injury and an ATV accident at TOP Trails Park. In the latter case, the patient was taken to Citizens via North Star and then flown by Lifesaver helicopter to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. According to the report, the injured person was in stable condition when he was taken from the scene.
On Jan. 24, firefighters were sent to an accident scene on Ironaton Road near Whitson Road, but again the driver appears to have fled. According to the report, the exhaust pipe was cold enough to be touched with a bare hand, meaning the vehicle had likely been there for a while.
The last wreck of the week was reported Jan. 24 on Alabama 21 at Maine Street. One driver was taken to the emergency via ambulance, and the other driver and passengers refused transport.
The week’s other calls included a medical assist on Ridgewood Forest Drive, a vehicle fire on Alabama 77, false alarms on Pine Hill Lane; West Battle Street at Gertrude Streets and Eastaboga Road at Alabama 21, a malfunctioning smoke detector on Chaffee Street and three calls cancelled in route.