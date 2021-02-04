Talladega Fire Department summary includes four traffic accidents

The Talladega Fire Department responded to 14 calls during the past week, including four traffic accidents.
The week’s first accident was Jan. 29 on Jackson Trace Road near Hindman Lane. One vehicle was involved, and one person was taken by ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment and evaluation via North Star ambulance. According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, there were other people in the car as well, but none was injured seriously enough to go to the hospital. Talladega Police and Alabama State Troopers also responded.
The second accident was later the same day on Alabama 21 at Curry Station Road. Two cars apparently hit each other head-on, with one of the cars on fire on arrival. The fire was exterminated, and the drivers of both vehicles were first taken by ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center and then airlifted to Birmingham via Survival Flight and Lifesaver. No information on the drivers’ conditions was available Thursday. Talladega Police, East Providence and Munford volunteer fire departments and state troopers also responded.
The next day, Jan. 30, firefighters answered a call to Horne Drive in the TOP Trails parks, where an injured person was also airlifted to Birmingham.
The last crash of the week was Feb. 1 on the 275 Bypass at Jackson Trace Road. The accident involved two vehicles and resulted in only minor injuries to one person, who refused transport, Warwick said.
The other calls for the week included:
—Seven false alarms or smoke detector malfunctions;
—Arcing or shorted out electrical equipment, likely caused by a damaged washing machine that flooded part of a residence in Bemiston;
—And two medical assists.