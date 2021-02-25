Talladega Fire Department summary includes five fires, five traffic accidents

The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including five fires of different types and five traffic accidents.
One of the fires resulted in a death, according to Chief Danny Warwick. Just after midnight Saturday, firefighters were sent to a residence on North Court Street.
Linda Ann Jones Whaley, 58, was inside the residence and had already died when firefighters arrived. Her husband was outside and injured, and was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar paramedics, then airlifted to Birmingham. The fire was ruled accidental following an investigation by Talladega Police, Fire and the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.
The week’s second fire call involved a Bobcat at the Georgia-Pacific plant on Ironaton Road, followed by a grass and brush fire the following day on Terra Lane.
This grass fire seems to have originated with a debris pile; it burned about two acres before it was put out by firefighters and a state Forestry Service crew.
The last two fire calls of the week also involved brush fires, both Wednesday. The first was on Plant Road, the second was on Golden Lane. The latter burned about two acres, destroyed a shed and damaged the underpinning of a nearby house, Warwick said.
The first accident of the week was on East Street North on Saturday, involving two vehicles. One driver went to Citizens complaining of neck pain, the other was not injured, according to the report.
The second accident was later the same day, at the 275 Bypass at Howard Street, also involving two vehicles. No one was injured in this accident.
Saturday’s last accident was at the Bypass and Alabama 77, also involving two vehicles. This time, both drivers were taken to Citizens by Lincoln paramedics.
On Monday, firefighters responded to another two vehicle accident, this on East Street North at Brignoli Street. Both drivers were treated at the scene but ultimately refused transport.
The week’s last accident was Wednesday on Berney Station Road, where they found one vehicle laying on its side. Everyone in the car was already out, and none needed more than first aid at the scene. Talladega Police and Alabama State Troopers responded.
Of the 11 remaining calls for the week, seven were either smoke detector malfunctions or other types of false alarm.
Two were requests to aid police, one with crime scene cleanup and one where an unknown person fleeing from police hit the breaker box outside a house. The driver fled on foot, and the house was not seriously damaged, according to the report.
There was also a call to a gas leak on Elizabeth Avenue.