Talladega Fire Department summary includes fire in which six dogs died

The Talladega Fire Department answered 22 calls during the past week, including three fires and five traffic accidents.
The most recent fire, reported Thursday, involved a large dog kennel on Brignoli Street. According to the report, two dogs were pulled from the outbuilding with severe burns and smoke inhalation, and were turned over to the owners to seek treatment. Six other dogs inside the structure died. The fire appears to have started when a heat lamp connected to the main house by an extension cord fell into the hay inside the structure.
The week’s first fire, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, was a small grass fire on Nottingham Road on Feb. 8. The fire was quickly extinguished.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a dumpster fire on Marshall Street; this fire was also extinguished, with the report noting “dumpster was packed with overflowing trash/waste and unable to determine what caused the fire.”
The first accident of the week was Feb. 5 on Renfore Road. Only one vehicle was involved and no one was injured, according to the report.
The next accident was the following day, on North Street near Tinney Street. Again, only one vehicle was involved, but this time, the driver was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Ambulance.
On Feb. 7, firefighters were dispatched to an ATV accident at TOP Trails, but the call was cancelled when the only injured party went to the hospital via private vehicle.
On Tuesday, firefighters were sent to a two vehicle accident on Haynes Street near North Street, but there were no injuries here, either.
The last wreck before the report was compiled Thursday afternoon was a one vehicle accident at the 275 Bypass and Old Shocco Road, that also resulted in no injuries.
The week’s other calls included:
—Downed power lines on Crestview Road after low hanging lines were hit by a landscaping truck; it appears that at least one home was damaged;
—Two medical assists;
—Seven false alarms;
—An apparent short circuit in an air conditioning unit;
—An overheated furnace motor and
—a possible gas smell at a residence.