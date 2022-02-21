Talladega Fire Department responds to two structure fires

The Talladega Fire Department answered more than two dozen calls last week, including two structure fires, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first was Feb. 11 on the 800 block of Scott Street. Warwick said the homeowner was cooking and left food unattended.
Once the fire was out, “there was extensive smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and laundry room areas, as well as approximately 75 percent of the attic. There was also extensive smoke damage in the entire structure.”
Warwick’s report said the resident was at home at the time, and that everyone got out safely before firefighters arrived.
The second structure was two days later on Avenue H. Firefighters were initially sent to Cromer Avenue nearby, but spotted the single story residence burning from the inside.
After further investigation, firefighters found the remains of a couch actively burning inside the house, which is abandoned and had no utilities run to it. Once the fire was out, “overhaul was conducted and char could be found along the ceiling and south wall in the fire room. Smoke damage could be found in both areas as well as the room closest to the front door. A lighter was found on the front porch.”
Talladega police also responded for traffic control.