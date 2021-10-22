Talladega Fire Department responds to two structure fires

The Talladega Fire Department responded to two structure fires during the past week, among the 23 total calls answered.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the first structure fire call was on the 410 block of Dumas Avenue on Saturday night. On arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire from the back of the one story residence. Once the fire was extinguished, the back porch was burned away completely and the back rooms sustained heavy fire damage, with heavy smoke damage throughout the house. No one was home at the time of the blaze, however.
The second fire was Wednesday morning on Alabama 21, Warwick said. In this case, the fire was primarily on one side of the house and throughout the attic. The fire was extinguished fairly quickly, and seems to have originated with a fire in the fireplace the night before,
The week’s other calls included a contained boiler fire, a stovetop fire that was out on arrival, two vehicle fires and six traffic accidents, including four with injuries.