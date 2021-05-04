Talladega Fire Department responds to 23 calls

The Talladega Fire Department answered 23 calls last week, including four that involved traffic accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first wreck of the week was April 22 on West Battle Street at Spring Street, Warwick said. One driver was already out of his vehicle when firefighters arrived, the other was still in his. Firefighters helped provide first aid before he was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Northstar Emergency Medical Service.
The second wreck of the week was the same day at Bankhead Blvd. and Broadway Avenue. This accident also involved two vehicles, with one driver taken to the emergency room by Northsar.
On April 23, there was a two vehicle accident on Howell Cove Road that resulted in only minor injuries and, again, one of the two drivers going to Citizens.
Accident number four happened April 26 on Alabama 21. This time, both drivers appeared to be injured, and one was reported entrapped. After cutting off a door to remove the trapped driver, both drivers went to Citizens via Northstar.
Four other calls last week involved downed trees, power lines or storm damage assessments. These included calls to Cherry Street and Taylors Mill Road April 22 and Carol Circle and Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. April 24.
Also last week, there were
—Two false alarms or calls cancelled en route.
—A trash fire April 28 at Kudzu Highway.
—Two medical assists.