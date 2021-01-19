Talladega Fire Department responds to 17 calls

The Talladega Fire Department responded to a total of 17 calls between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, including three traffic accidents and one structure fire.
The structure fire was reported Jan. 13 on Winston Drive at Allison Mill Road, according to a summary provided by Fire Chief Danny Warwick.
The fire appears to have started with a candle on the back porch of the residence, which had ignited a chair cushion. The back porch and several pieces of furniture were destroyed, but the fire did not spread into the house proper. Smoke and heat damage was noted to the floors, walls and ceilings, however.
The week’s first wreck was a two vehicle accident at TOP Trails on Jan. 7, Warwick said.
Two people were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by North Star Ambulance, according to the summary.
The week’s second accident was reported Jan. 13, when a single vehicle ran off North Street at the railroad overpass, rolled down a 30-foot embankment and landed on its roof on CSX Railroad’s right of way.
“CSX was contacted and an all stop order for train traffic was requested,” according to the summary.
Firefighters were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle and turned him over to North Star paramedics for eventual transportation to Citizens.
The third accident was the same day, and also involved only one vehicle, at Long Street near Frazier Street. According to the summary, the vehicle had run off the road, but the driver had already fled by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.
O Three brush fires, including Jan. 7 at the 275 Bypass and Thornton Street; Jan. 12 at Howard Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Jan. 13 Alabama 77 and Mount Olive Circle. The latter was the result of an unpermitted burn, and the resident was issued a warning.
O Five false alarms and one call cancelled in route.
O A possible gas leak reported Jan. 12 on Wilman Road near Cedarview Drive.
O Three medical assists.