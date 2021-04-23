Talladega Fire Department responds to 10 fires in the past week

The Talladega Fire Department responded to 23 calls during the past week, including 10 fires of various descriptions.
The week’s first fire call was a car fire at Pine View Landing Apartments on April 15 that turned out to be an overheated wheel bearing. The next was the following day, when firefighters were called to aid Berney Station volunteers on a fully involved single-wide mobile home. No one was home at the time, and the owner of the property was unknown, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick. The trailer is a total loss.
The same day, firefighters also responded to what turned out to be a small controlled burn on Jackson Trace Road that one resident was concerned might get too close to neighboring structures.
Also April 16, firefighters were sent to a trash fire on Renee Drive, extinguished the fire and told the homeowner it was against the law to burn trash in the city limits.
The first call April 17 was for a lawn-mower fire on Swain Street, followed April 18 by kitchen fire at Talladega College. When campus police gave them access to the building, it was discovered the fire was limited to one oven; the power was cut to that particular oven. Firefighters were also told that they would have to be masked while on campus, and reported damage to one of the delineators on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive heading toward the cafeteria.
The same day, there was also a call to a brush fire on Diamond Lane that burned about an acre. The forestry service also responded to this call.
On Monday, a battery charger plugged into a wall at Brecon Knitting Mill on Ironaton Road failed and caused a small fire which damaged some power tools and a shelf above the point of origin. Damage was limited to the maintenance room where the fire started.
On Tuesday, firefighters were sent to Mount Olive Circle after an ember from a fire pit appears to have set a tree on fire and threatened nearby woods. The try was cut down and the fire put out.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to two teenagers cooking on a grill at City Court II after a citizen complained. The parents could not be located at the time of the report.
Other calls for the week included a two-vehicle accident with no injuries April 14 at the 275 Bypass and Gentry Drive; a false alarm at Baines Hall on the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind; a false alarm on Riddle Road April 16; a false alarm at a dormitory on Talladega College campus; a false alarm at a residence on Avenue H; a tree down on Mountain View Road April 17; a call to Heath Street that was cancelled in route; a false alarm on Curry Station Road in Munford April 18; a cancelled call to Oak Circle; a cancelled call to Battle Street April 19; a possible gas leak on Debbie Street April 20; a two vehicle accident with one injury at Battle and Spring Street Thursday and a downed cable line on Cherry Street.