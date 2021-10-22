Talladega Fire Department perform drive-in visits for children

October is traditionally fire safety awareness month, but with the threat of COVID-19 still lingering, the Talladega Fire Department had to take a slightly different approach this year.
“With social distancing constraints (we weren’t) able to get physically close to children due to COVID-19 protocols,” Chief Danny Warwick said. Instead, “we’ve implemented Fire Truck drive-in outings, which occur outside, with all the adults masked.”
The children get free fire hats and badges and get to see the fire trucks and equipment, much to their enjoyment.
“On Thursday and Friday, we provided two drive-in visits, to Precious Angels Daycare and West Side Daycare,” Warwick said. “Both visits resulted in interaction with over 185 little ones enjoying their hats and badges while maintaining COVID-19 procedures.”