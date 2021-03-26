Talladega Fire Department offers list of donations needed for storm victims

The Talladega Fire Department is calling for donations to help those devastated by Thursday’s storms in Calhoun County, particularly in the Ohatchee area.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said some of the most desperately needed supplies include water, tarps, flashlights, duct tape, toilet paper, diapers and wipes, bleach, buckets, hand sanitizer, masks and other cleaning supplies.
Donations can be dropped off at fire station one on South Street, in the basement of Talladega City Hall.
“The recent storm that struck large parts of Ohatchee and Calhoun County has greatly disrupted the lives of people,” Warwick said. “Our mission is to help these people reorganize their lives. This is the cause for which we are seeking donations from generous people like you. (WIth your help) our mission can be accomplished and we succeed in spreading the message of humanity.”
The Talladega Fire Department also sent firefighters to Ohatchee on Thursday evening to help with the immediate cleanup and rescue effort.