Talladega Fire Department last week responded to structure fire, brush fires

The Talladega Fire Department answered 16 calls last week, including a structure fire and seven brush fires.
According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, the structure fire was reported Friday at a duplex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“All occupants and animals were evacuated,” Warwick noted.
According to the report, the “occupant stated he was heating up grease to cook chicken strips on the stove. He was washing his hands when his 4-year-old son came to tell him that the kitchen was on fire. When (he) saw the fire, he realized he could not put it out and evacuated his son and daughter from the structure, then notified his neighbor that the building was on fire.”
Power was cut to both sides of the residence, and the Red Cross was notified to contact the occupant. The family on the other side of the duplex said they already had a place to stay.
The first two outdoor fires were also reported Friday, starting with a half a dozen small brush fires along the side Stockdale Road, all of which were put out quickly. Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department picked up where Talladega left off, according to the report, although it was not clear if they located any more or what might have caused them.
The next was a trash fire on Maine Street, which was put out by the owner when he was told he could not burn trash in the city limits. The next day, firefighters were sent to a small grass fire near the railroad tracks in Bemiston and extinguished it as well.
Another grass and trash fire was extinguished Monday behind a residence on McKenzie Road, according to the summary.
The following day, firefighters went to a woods fire on Shocco Springs Road that burned about three quarters of an acre before being put out.
The last brush fire of the week was Wednesday, when a woods fire on Draper Road consumed about an acre close to a house. A neighbor had already started using a Bobcat to make a line around the fire, according to the report.
Among the weeks other calls were:
—A one vehicle accident with no injuries on Alabama 77 on April 2.
—Two false alarms.
—Two vehicle fires.
—A fire on a power pole on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
—A gas leak on Broadway Avenue.
—A downed cable line on Coosa Street.