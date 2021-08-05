You are the owner of this article.
Talladega Fire Department investigates big dryer fire

Dryer fire

Several washers and dryers were damaged in a fire in a metal building on Shocco Springs Road.

TALLADEGA — The Talladega Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday in a metal building on Shocco Springs Road containing several large industrial sized washers and dryers.

According to a report, the fire was called in at about 8:45 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control, although 50 to 60 percent of the building sustained smoke and water damage and several of the washers and dryers were damaged as well.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.

