Talladega Fire Department hosts meeting about fire safety

The Talladega Fire Department hosted the first of a series of meetings last weekend at the Talladega Bottling Works.
Called “Serving to Spare,” the events are meant to highlight the importance of fire safety in the home and to empower all citizens with knowledge as a tool to prevent fire deaths and injuries. The city has had an unusually high number of fire deaths last year and so far this year.
Guests included Fire Chief Danny Warwick, Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough, Alabama Fire Marshalls Riley Foshee and Chuck Gorey and Jimpy, a trained accelerant sniffing dog who also works for the fire marshall’s office.
The event was sponsored by the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, Talladega Home Center and First Bank.