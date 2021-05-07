Talladega Fire Department answers 28 calls, including eight structure, brush fires

The Talladega Fire Department answered 28 calls during the past week, including eight that involved either structure or brush fires, according to the weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The week’s first fire was at a trailer on Nottingham Road in Alpine on May 1. Firefighters were initially dispatched to the wrong address, and later determined the correct address was unmarked and difficult to find. The fire seemed to have originated near an outlet behind a bed. The mattress eventually caught fire, according to the report, but major damage was confined to the bedroom where the fire started.
There were five brush fires reported the same day, including a small fire on Diamond Lane from an unattended trash pile, a roughly one-acre woods fire on Pine Valley Lane, another woods fire on Treeline Lane that was ultimately put out by the Alabama Forestry Commission, an authorized controlled burn on Plant Road and brush fire covering just over half an acre on Brecon Circle.
The next structure fire was at a trailer on Ironaton Road May 3. The structure was vacant and had no utilities run to it, according to the report. The cause is under investigation, but the trailer, which was also uninsured, was a total loss.
The last fire call was the following day at West Gate, where a resident reported falling asleep with food on the stove. The fire was put by the resident before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters also responded to several calls relating the line of storms that came through Tuesday, according to Warwick.
After providing paramedics with assistance on Alexander Street Tuesday moring, fireifhters were sent to downed trees on Taylors Mill Road and Allison Mill Road, two downed power lines on Ashland Highway and a fallen tree on Old Shocco Road that caused a one vehicle accident. The driver was not hurt.
Also this week, firefighters:
—Assisted police at a business on Battle Street.
—Responded to nine different false alarms at various locations.
—Responded to a one vehicle accident with no injuries on Jackson Trace Road May 2.
—Found an electrical issue, but no fire, at a residence on Maple Drive May 3.
—Responded to a one vehicle accident with no injury on Battle Street May 3.
—Provided a medical assist on Walnut Street Thursday.