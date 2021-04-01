Talladega Fire Department answers 27 calls this past week, including assisting with tornado response

The Talladega Fire Department answered 27 calls during the past week, including assistance following the devastating tornadoes in Calhoun County and storm assessments in town that involved fallen trees in two different locations.
The weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick says simply that firefighters “responded to Calhoun County for a request for mutual aid for the tornado event, with injuries. We assisted in search and rescue efforts” based at Boiling Springs Road and Mudd Street. A more detailed account of the relief effort and its aftermath can be found on Page 1A.
The local storm assessments were at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where a large tree was blocking a portion of the road, and two pine trees blocking Old Shocco Road.
The call log for the rest of the week involved several false alarms and traffic accidents.
The first accident of the week involved only one vehicle hydroplaning on Alabama 77 March 25, and no one was injured.
On Sunday, there was a two vehicle accident on Coffee Street near East Street that sent one person to the hospital, and later to the Talladega County Metro Jail for possession of methamphetamine. The following day, another accident, involving a motorcycle versus trash can, resulted in no injuries.
There were three accidents reported Wednesday, including a single-vehicle accident on 77 where the driver was not injured but did have to be extracted; a one vehicle accident on Bankhead Boulevard with the driver complaining of “head pain” and going to the hospital via private vehicle and a truck that ran off the road with a burned tire and was later abandoned by it’s driver.
There was also a vehicle fire Wednesday involving a van that caught fire while being towed from Munford to Hindman’s wrecker yard.
Firefighters were also dispatched to Pullian Street on March 26 for what was called in as a traffic accident but turned out to be a shooting that left one person dead and five injured.
There was a cooktop fire on Nimitz Avenue and a small woods fire on Woodland Drive, both Monday. The rest of the week's calls were either false alarms or calls cancelled en route.