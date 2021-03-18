Talladega Fire Department answers 27 calls, including seven traffic accidents

The Talladega Fire Department answered 27 calls during the past week, including six structure or brush fires and seven traffic accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
Although a series of storms blew through the city and surrounding area Wednesday, none of the calls on this week’s summary involved storm damage.
The first fire call of the week was March 11 on Renfroe Road near Hayes Road, involving a quarter acre brush fire. A fire line was established and the fire was extinguished, according to the report.
The first accident of the week was later the same day, at Nottingham Road near Green Lane, involving a single vehicle that hit a tree and turned over. The driver got himself out and could walk, but was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center via Northstar ambulance.
The next accident reported was March 13, at Eastaboga and Kelly Springs Road. This was also a one vehicle accident, with the driver getting himself out. This driver refused to go to the hospital however.
The next brush fire was on Stockdale Road in Munford, although details were not available.
The next accident was the same day on Alabama 21, when a car and a motorcycle collided on Stockdale Road. The motorcycle rider was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by LifeSaver helicopter, but the driver of the car was not damaged.
The next two fire calls were both March 14. The first was a brush fire on Broadway Avenue, possible stemming from a tossed cigarette butt. The second was a cooking fire at Brentwood Apartments that was put out by the resident before firefighters arrived on the scene.
The summary lists another fire and two accidents on Monday.
The first accident did not result in any injuries, although it was likely caused by one of the vehicles being shot into. The vehicle that was being shot into struck another vehicle on East Sloan Avenue, then turned over. The vehicle struck a parked car. This case is currently under investigation by Talladega Police.
The other accident involved two vehicles on Old Shocco Road, and sent three people to either Citizens in Talladega or the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
The fire was on West Damon Avenue in the Bemiston Community. This fire was confined to a back deck, and also likely began with a cigarette butt.
The last accident of the week involved one vehicle at the 275 Bypass and Thornton Street on Wednesday. The driver was not injured.
The last fire of the week was at Indian Hills Apartments on Thursday, with damage contained to one room and no one injured. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.
The summary also includes two medical calls. The balance of the calls were either false alarms or calls cancelled in route.