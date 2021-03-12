Talladega Fire Department answers 23 calls, including a pair of structure fires

The Talladega Fire Department answered 23 calls last week, including 11 fires. Two of these were structure fires, two turned out to be authorized burns, and the rest were brush or grass fires, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first building fire was part of a mutual aid call from East Providence Volunteer Fire Department on Turner Mill Road in Eastaboga on Thursday. Warwick said there was fire showing through the roof of the house when Talladega Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted with interior extinguishment.
The first of the week’s brush fire calls was actually to assist Munford Fire Department on Alabama 21 near Kelly Springs Road the same day. The fire burned about half an acre before it was put out.
The first controlled burn call was on Lake Socapatoy Lane of Alabama 77 South on March 5.
The following day, there was another brush fire on Silverwood Lane near Hillendale Drive, but this turned out to be a homeowner burning leaves with a water house and a rake at hand.
The other controlled burn was March 8 on Spring Meadow Drive and Barclay Road that covered about five acres. The permit was issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission, according to the summary.
Four of the next five calls also all involved grass or brush fires. The first was March 8 at Providence Road and Pasture Meadows Lane, also a mutual aid call from East Providence; the second was the following day on Draper Road and Red Lane, and appears to have started with a dead tree that caught fire. The same day, Talladega Firefighters were sent to Harrell Lane in Waldo where three to five acres of pine thicket were burning. The fire was largely contained with the help of the Alabama Forestry Commission and the Waldo Volunteer Fire Department.
Also on March 9, the second structure fire of the week was at a residence on Lake View Road. Apparently the fire started with a heat lamp on the front porch, then spread into the main house and the attic. All of the occupants had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.
On March 10, Talladega Firefighters went to yet another brush fire, this time to assist Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department. The forestry commission also responded, Warwick wrote.
On March 11, firefighters went to a brush fire that burned about a quarter of an acre at Renfroe Road and Hayes Road.
Also this week, the fire department:
—responded to six calls that were canceled en route.
—Answered one false alarm.
—Provided two medical assists.
—Responded to three traffic accidents, including one with injury.