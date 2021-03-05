Talladega Fire Department answers 11 calls, including accident when a driver was trapped

The Talladega Fire Department answered 11 calls this week, including four traffic accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first was a two-vehicle accident March 1 at Taylors Mill Road and Mimosa Street involving two vehicles; there was no road blockage or entrapment, and both drivers refused to be taken to the hospital, according to the report.
The second was the following day, at Curry Station Road, in Munford, although it “was already over with when we arrived. The ambulance was pulling off when we got there.”
Wednesday, two vehicles trying to make left turns across Alabama 77 collided, with one driver being pinned in by the other driver’s vehicle. He was extricated, according to the report, and the other driver refused transport.
The last accident was also Wednesday, involving three vehicles at the intersection of East and South Streets. No one was injured.
Other calls for the week included an unauthorized burn on Waites Road, a false alarm at the hospital, a false alarm at a construction site on Adams Ridge Lane, mutual aid response to a structure fire on Turner Mill Road with East Providence Volunteer Fire Department and a brush fire on Alabama 21 and Kelly Springs Road in Munford.